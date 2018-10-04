PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand has restored regulars such as captain Kieran Read, Aaron Smith, and Owen Franks for the test with South Africa in the last round of the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

All three were rested last weekend for the test against Argentina in Buenos Aires, where an experimental side dispatched the Pumas 35-17 to clinch a sixth Rugby Championship in seven years and third in a row.

No. 8 Read replaced Luke Whitelock, scrumhalf Smith was back for TJ Perenara, and tighthead prop Franks was in for Ofa Tuungafasi for the match at Loftus Versfeld.

There were two changes in the forwards, and two in the backs, the other being center Jack Goodhue given his sixth test start and Ryan Crotty made a reserve.

"Nothing changes for us," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said on Thursday. "It's a test match that everyone in New Zealand expects us to win. The fact that it's an All Blacks-Springboks test match makes it even more exciting."

New Zealand lost to the Springboks on Sept. 15 in Wellington, their first home defeat to South Africa in nine years.

The Springboks then held off Australia 23-12 last weekend in Port Elizabeth.

"South Africa are playing with a lot of confidence, and after their two recent wins, their confidence levels will be even higher," Hansen said. "So we'll need to respond with real purpose, composure, belief and intensity."

New Zealand: Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo, Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (captain), Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Karl Tu'inukuafe. Reserves: Nathan Harris, Tim Perry, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Richie Mo'unga, Ryan Crotty.

