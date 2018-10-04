  1. Home
Fmr U.S. Deputy Secretary of State calls for Taiwan talk during Pompeo’s upcoming China trip

Richard Armitage calls on Pompeo to talk about how to improve peace and stability for Taiwan during trip to Beijing on Oct. 8

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/04 17:51
File photo: Richard Armitage in 2016

File photo: Richard Armitage in 2016 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Richard Armitage said he hoped that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will bring up issues relating to Taiwan during his upcoming trip to China, at the sidelines of a conference in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 3.

When asked about what issues Pompeo should raise with Chinese officials, Armitage said that Taiwan was one of them, and suggested the two sides speak about how to ensure peace and stability for the people of Taiwan, reported United Daily News.

Armitage took questions from Taiwanese journalists after the launch of a joint report by him and Harvard academic Joseph S. Nye titled “The U.S.-Japan Alliance: More Important Than Ever” at a Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

When asked about the breaking of diplomatic relations between El Salvador and Taiwan, Armitage said that U.S. signaling its discontent after the event was a good thing, reports said.  

After the break up, the White House released a statement that said the issue was a “grave concern” for the U.S., and that Chinese dollar diplomacy creates “economic dependency and domination, not partnership.”

Armitage said that the recent announcement of a US$330 million arms deal to Taiwan demonstrates continued U.S. support to Taiwan, reported UDN.

Pompeo will visit China on Oct. 8 “to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues,” according to the U.S. Department of State.
