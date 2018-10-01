  1. Home
  2. World

Ex-Deputy Secretary of State Armitage proposes U.S.-Japan military unit

The U.S. and Japan should work closer together to counter Chinese aggressiveness: Armitage

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/04 17:21
Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The United States and Japan should form a joint-mission military unit to counter the rising threat of China in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage apparently proposed in a report.

The document also reportedly criticized President Donald Trump and his administration for creating divisions between the U.S. and its allies because of his “America First” policies.

As the threats from China and North Korea were still increasing, Armitage said Washington should be intensifying links with its allies, the Liberty Times reported. The changes could include an expansion of the common use of bases between the U.S. military and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, the establishment of a joint-mission force, a joint command, and common operational plans, the former Navy officer said.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative should be countered by a more attractive plan to be worked out by the U.S. and Japan, Armitage counseled.
Richard Armitage
Japan Self-Defense Forces
U.S.-Japan relations
U.S.-China relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump ‘bows to Beijing’ over Taiwan: WSJ
Trump ‘bows to Beijing’ over Taiwan: WSJ
2018/09/14 15:25
Taiwan closely watches Trump’s plans for a China visit
Taiwan closely watches Trump’s plans for a China visit
2017/09/14 14:50
Editorial: F-35 for Taiwan
Editorial: F-35 for Taiwan
2017/04/27 20:28
Taiwan to benefit from U.S.-China cooperation on North Korea: MAC
Taiwan to benefit from U.S.-China cooperation on North Korea: MAC
2017/04/18 09:53
Editorial: Taiwan needs to watch Trump and Xi
Editorial: Taiwan needs to watch Trump and Xi
2017/04/06 19:42