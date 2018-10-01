TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The United States and Japan should form a joint-mission military unit to counter the rising threat of China in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage apparently proposed in a report.

The document also reportedly criticized President Donald Trump and his administration for creating divisions between the U.S. and its allies because of his “America First” policies.

As the threats from China and North Korea were still increasing, Armitage said Washington should be intensifying links with its allies, the Liberty Times reported. The changes could include an expansion of the common use of bases between the U.S. military and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, the establishment of a joint-mission force, a joint command, and common operational plans, the former Navy officer said.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative should be countered by a more attractive plan to be worked out by the U.S. and Japan, Armitage counseled.