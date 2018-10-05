TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- LINE Taiwan has just released "Pray for Indonesia" LINE stickers today (Oct. 4), to hold donations for Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami victims through Line Pay and Line Points.

Indonesia's Sulawesi Island was hit by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Sept. 28, causing a six meter high tsunami.

LINE Taiwan expressed its sincere and deep condolences to all the victims and families that are affected by the disasters, and hopes to help restore the disaster areas as soon as possible through the donations.

The amount of money collected from LINE Pay is going to be donated to World Vision Taiwan. Currently, World Vision has set up a baby nutrition supply station within the disaster area to provide food, drinking water, hygiene products, waterproof clothing, and blankets.

The funds collected from "Pray for Indonesia" LINE stickers and LINE Points will be donated to Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT), a non-profit organization operating in Indonesia, to support local supplies including baby formula, food, blankets, tents, and sanitary water.

The collected funds will be fully donated to Indonesia, and LINE encourages people in Taiwan to share their love and compassion with the Indonesians in helping the disaster victims.