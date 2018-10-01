TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –- Increased domestic conflict may be on the horizon in the Philippines, as communist rebels in the country have reportedly increased recruitment efforts among university students in preparation for a military operation to oust the Duterte government.



On Tuesday, Oct. 2, President Duterte, speaking before Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) troops in Northern Samar, he gave soldiers a directive to “neutralize” all rebel forces.



In very direct terms, Duterte told the troops that they should shoot to kill any rebel forces with whom they come into contact, and that there was no reason to bother trying to arrest them as they are consistently engaged in efforts to undermine the government, reports the Inquirer.



Duterte’s comments were made to the 803rd Infantry Brigade in Camp Juan Ponce Sumuroy located in Catarman, of the Northern Samar Province. Duterte has been visiting military bases and exhorting AFP forces to defend the country against a possible coup, or armed uprising, rumored to be planned for October.



The communist plot which has been referred to as a “Red October” campaign was uncovered and confirmed by the AFP earlier in the summer.



The Inquirer reports that a senior AFP officer warned on Wednesday Oct. 3 that communist forces in the country under the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and their armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), are recruiting university students to participate in an armed uprising to overthrow the government.



An Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for the AFP, Antonio Parlade Jr., told local media on Wednesday that the CCP and NPA had infiltrated 18 major university campuses in Metro Manila to recruit for a “proletariat revolution.”

Parlade Jr. did not specifically mention the “Red October” campaign in his remarks, but insisted that universities were being used to recruit for a campaign of violence that would resemble the Kmher Rouge’s seizing of power in Cambodia in 1975.



The Inquirer reports that several academics and university officials in the country have said that Parlade’s Jr.’s remarks were unfounded.



A day earlier, however, Duterte seemed to be preparing the AFP for imminent conflict.



Duterte said that any NPA hit squad that is encountered “can be neutralized” and insisted that AFP forces would not be prosecuted for the death of NPA combatants.



He has also promised to provide all government soldiers with personal side arms to improve troop armaments and to ensure that soldiers have a means of killing themselves to avoid torture if captured by the NPA forces, reports the Inquirer.