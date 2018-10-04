TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – “Pride and Prejudice,” one of the most loved novels in English literature, has been adapted into an unlikely art genre – a hand puppet performance by Taiwan’s Yishengger Glove Puppetry Troupe (義興閣掌中劇團).

The play, entitled “Masked Foes” (隱藏的冤家), will be staged at the Chiayi City Music Hall on Oct. 5 and 6, reported Central News Agency.

Yishengger, known for its incorporation of rock music into traditional Taiwanese puppetry, will bring the audience an unforgettable show where “the East meets the West,” noted Director Lin Ching-ping (林青萍) of Chiayi’s Cultural Affairs Bureau.

Producer of the Budaixi opera and leader of Yishengger Wang Kai-sheng (王凱生) is the first to reinvent Taiwanese glove puppetry by putting on performances to the accompaniment of live band music, she added.

The show dwells on issues of love and marriage faced by the gentry in East Asia, inspired by the romance classic that explores the conflicts and misconceptions between people, genders, classes, and generations, reckoned the playwright Blanca Chung (鍾欣怡), who founded BIU Theater in Taiwan.

Yishengger Glove Puppetry Troupe presents Pride and Prejudice style opera (Photo by CNA)

Unlike traditional hand puppet performances where puppeteers manipulate puppets from behind the scenes, the opera features the “actors” and the puppeteers appearing onstage together, Wang pointed out.

With the lack of facial expressions on the puppets, it takes extraordinary skills to inject “life” into the inanimate figures, CNA quoted Wang.

（Image Credit: FB Yishengger）