TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ta Chen International, the U.S. subsidiary of aTaiwanese aluminum and stainless steel distributor, Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co. (大成不鏽鋼), has agreed to buy a steel rolling mill in Nash, Texas, U.S., in an effort to reduce the impact of tariffs relating to the U.S.-China trade war.

Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co. said the best means to minimize U.S. tariffs as part of the U.S.-China trade war, is to acquire a U.S. manufacturing plant, reported CNA.

Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co. is the largest stainless steel distributor in the U.S., and leverages its global reach to procure a range of stainless steel and aluminum products at competitive prices.

The Taiwanese company announced in May plans to invest US$1 billion in the U.S., on the back of rising aluminum demand, as well as in response to tariffs as part of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. At the time, it was reported that the company was considering either setting up its own plant, or acquiring an existing one.

The agreement between Ta Chen International and U.S. aluminum giant Arconic was announced on Oct. 1, with the steel rolling mill to be sold for US$300 million (NT$9.245 billion) in cash and an additional contingent consideration of up to $US50 million.

The deal is expected to go through by the end of the year, and is Ta Chen’s first endeavor involving manufacturing in the U.S..

U.S. tariffs "have created significant benefits to manufacturing in the U.S.," Ta Chen Stainless Co. president Robert Shieh (謝榮坤) told reporters in Taipei, reported the Nikkei Asian Review.

"Amid rising protectionism in the U.S. and trade friction between Washington and Beijing, it is a good move for Ta Chen to avoid the financial burden resulting from higher tariffs," Xincheng International Investment Consultant (信誠環球投顧) analyst Chang Chih-cheng (張志誠) told CNA.

The mill employs around 90 people, and Arconic said it will employ an additional 35 people in early 2019, with Arconic previously planning to invest US$14 million to upgrade the facility, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

“The strong market conditions for industrial products gave us an opportunity to sell an asset that has been idle for several years,” said Tim Myers, President of Arconic’s Global Rolled Products and Transportation and Construction Solutions segments in a statement.