International Crown match play results

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Results Thursday from the International Crown women's team golf tournament at Jack Nicklaus Golf Course Korea (teams receive 2 points for a win, 1 for a halved match; top five teams advance to singles matches on Sunday):

Fourballs Pool A England 1 1/2, Australia 1/2

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, England, halved with Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith, Australia

Bronte Law and Jodie Ewart Shadoff, England, def. Katherine Kirk and Su Oh, Australia, 4 and 3

South Korea 2, Taiwan 0

Sung Hyun Park and I.K. Kim, South Korea, def. Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao, Taiwan, 1 up

So Yeon Ryu and In Gee Kim, South Korea, def. Teresa Lu and Wei-Ling Hsu, Taiwan, 2 up

Pool B Thailand 1 1/2, Japan 1/2

Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara, Japan, halved with Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum, Thailand

Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, Thailand, def. Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa, Japan, 2 and 1

United States 1, Sweden 1

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden, 2 up

Anna Nordqvist and Carolione Hedwall, Sweden, def. Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie, United States, 2 up