Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles southern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/04 15:54
CWB map of today's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled southern Taiwan's Pingtung County at 2:17 p.m. this afternoon, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was situated 57.6 kilometers southeast of Kaohsiung City Hall and was located at a depth of 37.3 kilometers, based on CWB data. 

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Pingtung County, while an intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taitung County, Kaohsiung City and Tainan City. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 
