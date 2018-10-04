TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - In a speech to the Hudson Institute on October 4, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will launch sharp criticism of China for its political, economic and trade policies around the world, and laud Taiwan's embrace of democracy as "a better path for all the Chinese people."

Pence is scheduled to address the Hudson Institute on Thursday, but excerpts of Pence's speech were disclosed by Reuters prior to the event.

Pence is expected to assert the rights of freedom of navigation of the U.S. Navy in the South China Sea wherever international law allows, and to censure China for luring away three of Taiwan's Latin American allies. The move, according to the excerpts, is seen as threatening the stability of the Taiwan Strait.

"Taiwan's embrace of democracy shows a better path for all the Chinese people," Pence will say.

China will be accused by Pence of using "debt diplomacy" to expand its influence around the world, especially the developing countries.

His speech is also set to blame China for interfering in U.S. domestic policies and splitting the country by influencing business leaders to condemn its trade actions.

The speech is anticipated to strike another blow against China amid the heightened trade war and growing bitterness.