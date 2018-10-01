TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A total of 23 companies from overseas will sign letters of intent next week to invest in Taiwan, while 30 Taiwanese companies were also likely to join the flow into the island, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) announced Thursday.

The MOEA is organizing an investment forum next Monday during which the letters will be signed by the foreign corporations, most of them from Japan, but also from the United States, Europe, Thailand and Singapore, the Apple Daily reported.

Last year’s investments recruited this way totaled NT$106.3 billion (US$3.4 billion), and were mostly devoted to expanding existing production bases, with two thirds devoted to green energy, said MOEA Deputy Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫).

This year’s total will be lower, but the reason is that most of the investors will be new, never having operated in Taiwan before, he added. Semiconductors, artificial intelligence and wind energy were some of the sectors involved, according to the Apple Daily.

In addition, there was also a stream of Taiwanese businesses which were planning to return to their homeland to invest, as a result of the trade war raging between the U.S. and China.

The MOEA had initially announced 20 rather large corporations which wanted to turn their attention to Taiwan, but there were 10 more preparing to do so, Kung said. The deputy minister said that as companies watched the trade war drag on, more would decide to move production out of China, and in this case, Taiwan should be their first destination of choice.