TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A community college police officer, who was under investigation for his involvement in a child pornography case, was arrested at the Denver International Airport (DIA) just before he was to board a flight to Taiwan on Sept. 23, reported the Denver Post.

On July 3, police in Golden, Colorado began investigating a 28-year-old Red Rocks Community College (RRCC) police officer, identified as David S. Delaney, as the prime suspect in a child porn case, after receiving a tip from another police agency, according to the report. The agency notified Golden police that an internet torrent file containing 30 images of child porn had been traced to an IP address that matched the location of Delaney's apartment, reported Golden Patch.

On July 30, police obtained a warrant to search his apartment, but he was not at home. His roommate said he had flown to the Philippines, while police found a video on Delaney's computer which showed pornographic content involving a child, according to a police affidavit.

The affidavit stated that after the FBI assisted the investigation, more pornographic images were found and a second warrant was issued to further search Delaney's residence. The second search yielded images and videos from Delaney's computer showing young girls posing nude and engaging in sexual acts with men and each other, according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 6, the affidavit states that Delaney returned to the U.S. from Manila, the Philippines by way of Los Angeles International Airport. Local police then obtained another warrant and found still more child porn images on his Toshiba laptop, as well as his thumb drives from his desk at RRCC.

In September, police received a tip-off that Delaney was trying to flee the country and fly to Taipei, Taiwan. On Sept. 23, Police apprehended him at the Denver International Airport on charges of sexual exploitation of a child before he could board his flight to Taiwan.

Police said that they acted quickly to capture Delaney because Taiwan does not have a formal extradition treaty with the U.S.

On Sept. 25, police announced that Delany was released on US$60,000 bail and he is waiting to be fitted with a GPS tracking device. The court ordered that local police confiscate his passport to prevent him from fleeing the country.