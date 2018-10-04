TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency (NIA) announced on Oct. 3 that Australian citizens will now be able to use the automated customs clearance gates (e-Gate) when entering Taiwan.

Australia joins South Korea and the U.S. in being able to use the automated e-Gate system, with immediate effect.

Australian passport holders who are over 14 years of age, are taller than 140 centimeters, hold a passport with expiry longer than 6 months, and without a criminal record in Taiwan will be able to use the new service, according to NIA.

To use the e-Gate system, free registration on Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency website is required.

The announcement was made at the sidelines of the 2018 International Conference on Borderland Management in Taipei on Oct. 4.

The announcement was attended by Representative of the Australian Office Taipei Gary Cowan, Taiwan’s Minister of Interor Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), deputy head of Taiwan’s Department of Consular Affair, Tsai Yu-wen (蔡幼文), and head of Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency Yang Chia-chun (楊家駿).

Hsu said that Taiwan will strive to negotiate and implement similar e-Gate systems with other countries.

The Australian government implemented a similar automated e-Gate system for Taiwanese citizens visiting Australia last year. Australia’s e-Gate system accepts passports from 16 countries.