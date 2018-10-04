All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 19 6 6 63 65 38 New York 19 7 5 62 57 32 New York City FC 15 9 8 53 55 41 Columbus 13 9 9 48 39 38 Philadelphia 14 12 5 47 43 45 Montreal 12 15 4 40 42 52 D.C. United 10 11 8 38 53 48 New England 8 11 11 35 44 49 Toronto FC 9 15 6 33 54 58 Chicago 8 16 7 31 46 57 Orlando City 7 18 4 25 40 66 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 15 6 9 54 49 38 Sporting Kansas City 15 8 7 52 55 37 Los Angeles FC 14 8 8 50 58 46 Portland 13 9 9 48 46 45 Seattle 14 11 5 47 41 32 Real Salt Lake 13 11 7 46 50 50 LA Galaxy 12 11 8 44 60 59 Vancouver 11 12 7 40 47 59 Minnesota United 11 16 3 36 45 58 Houston 9 13 8 35 50 45 Colorado 6 18 6 24 32 59 San Jose 4 19 8 20 47 66

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 6

Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.

New England at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Minnesota United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

New York at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 7

Chicago at D.C. United, 1 p.m.

Monday, October 8

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 12

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 13

Colorado at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at D.C. United, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.