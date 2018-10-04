  1. Home
Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/04 14:00
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 19 6 6 63 65 38
New York 19 7 5 62 57 32
New York City FC 15 9 8 53 55 41
Columbus 13 9 9 48 39 38
Philadelphia 14 12 5 47 43 45
Montreal 12 15 4 40 42 52
D.C. United 10 11 8 38 53 48
New England 8 11 11 35 44 49
Toronto FC 9 15 6 33 54 58
Chicago 8 16 7 31 46 57
Orlando City 7 18 4 25 40 66
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 15 6 9 54 49 38
Sporting Kansas City 15 8 7 52 55 37
Los Angeles FC 14 8 8 50 58 46
Portland 13 9 9 48 46 45
Seattle 14 11 5 47 41 32
Real Salt Lake 13 11 7 46 50 50
LA Galaxy 12 11 8 44 60 59
Vancouver 11 12 7 40 47 59
Minnesota United 11 16 3 36 45 58
Houston 9 13 8 35 50 45
Colorado 6 18 6 24 32 59
San Jose 4 19 8 20 47 66

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 6

Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.

New England at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Minnesota United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

New York at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 7

Chicago at D.C. United, 1 p.m.

Monday, October 8

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 12

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 13

Colorado at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at D.C. United, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.