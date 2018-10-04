All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Washington 1 1 0 0 2 7 0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Boston 1 0 1 0 0 0 7 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton 4, Cologne 3, OT

Toronto 3, Montreal 2, OT

Washington 7, Boston 0

Vancouver 5, Calgary 2

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton vs. New Jersey at Goteborg, SWE, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.