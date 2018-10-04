In this screenshot taken from Sept. 1, 2018, police dashboard camera video provided by the Arlington Police Department, an officer walks back to her c
In this screenshot taken from Sept. 1, 2018, police body camera video provided by the Arlington Police Department, an officer, foreground, talks to O'
In this screenshot taken from Sept. 1, 2018, police body camera video provided by the Arlington Police Department, a backup officer who came to help a
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, demonstrators march around AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, ahead of an NFL football game between the Dall
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson gives a closing argument during the trial of Roy Oliver, who w
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Allison Jean raises her hands as she leans on her son Brandt during a prayer service for her son and Brandt'
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, mourners console one another during the public viewing before the funeral of Botham Shem Jean at the Greenv
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, peeks from behind her sign during a M
DALLAS (AP) — For Dallas-area residents, the Sept. 1 killing of O'Shae Terry in Arlington brought to mind the shooting of Jordan Edwards in another Texas city last year.
The 24-year-old Terry died after a police officer fired into his moving SUV. The 15-year-old Edwards was killed when an officer shot into a car leaving a Balch Springs house party.
Five days after Terry's shooting, police released footage and the case was starting to gain momentum. But hours after the video images made headlines, attention was already turning to the Sept. 6 shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean who was gunned down in his home by an officer who said she mistook his apartment for hers.
Terry's mother, Sherley Woods, says his death and Jean's are similar because officers killed them "for no reason."