All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB New York 2 0 1.000 — Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 — Toronto 1 1 .500 1 Boston 1 2 .333 1½ Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 1 0 1.000 — Charlotte 2 1 .667 — Washington 0 1 .000 1 Orlando 0 1 .000 1 Miami 0 2 .000 1½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 — Cleveland 1 0 1.000 — Detroit 1 0 1.000 — Chicago 1 1 .500 ½ Indiana 0 0 .000 ½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 1 0 1.000 — Dallas 1 0 1.000 — San Antonio 1 0 1.000 — Memphis 0 1 .000 1 New Orleans 0 2 .000 1½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 2 0 1.000 — Utah 2 0 1.000 — Minnesota 1 0 1.000 ½ Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1½ Portland 0 1 .000 1½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Sacramento 1 0 1.000 — L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 — Phoenix 1 1 .500 ½ Golden State 0 1 .000 1 L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000 1½

___

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 122, Miami 113

Cleveland 102, Boston 95

Houston 131, Memphis 115

Utah 105, Toronto 90

Denver 113, L.A. Lakers 111

Wednesday's Games

New York 107, Brooklyn 102

Detroit 97, Oklahoma City 91

Milwaukee 116, Chicago 82

Phoenix 91, New Zealand Breakers 86

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia vs. Dallas at Shanghai, 7:30 a.m.

Flamengo Flamengo at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Melbourne United at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Adelaide 36ers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Perth Wildcats at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Golden State at Seattle, Wash., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers at Anaheim, Calif., 10 p.m.