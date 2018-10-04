SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman's dispute over a local cemetery ordinance has reached the Supreme Court over the question of where she can bring her case.

The high court heard arguments Wednesday in Rose Mary Knick's case.

She lives on a 90-acre property in Lackawanna County. Six years ago her town passed an ordinance that requires anyone with a cemetery on their land to open it to the public.

But Knick disputes that there's even a cemetery on her property in Scott Township. And she says if the town wants to take her property and open it up to the public they should pay her.

The issue before the high court is whether Knick can sue her town in federal court or must go to state court.