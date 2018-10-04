WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is accusing China of trying to undermine President Donald Trump as the administration deploys tough new rhetoric over Chinese trade, economic and foreign policies.

In prepared remarks for an appearance Thursday at the Hudson Institute, Pence says China is using its power in "more proactive and coercive ways to interfere in the domestic policies and politics of the United States."

Pence says, "China wants a different American president."

Pence's speech comes a week after Trump accused China of interfering in American elections to help his Democratic rivals.

In the prepared remarks provided by Pence's office, the vice president charges that China is targeting "industries and states that would play an important role in the 2018 election" as it responds to Trump's protectionist trade tariffs.