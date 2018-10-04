TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pope Francis conveyed a supportive message to the people of Taiwan via Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in advance of Taiwan’s National Day, known as Double Ten Day, on Oct. 10.

The Pope said he prayed for Taiwan to continue to put forth the values of peace, justice, and solidarity, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said in a statement.

Taiwan and Vatican City have held diplomatic relations since 1942, and enjoy a range of cooperation in political, economic, religious, and social endeavors.

Vatican official, Antoine Camilleri attended Taiwan’s Double Ten Day celebration in Vatican City, in an action that is interpreted as a sign of strong Taiwan-Vatican ties. Camilleri was the Vatican official who signed the China-Vatican bishop deal.

Taiwan's Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) will attend a ceremony in Vatican City on Oct. 14 for the canonization of Pope Paul VI. MOFA said Chen will push for greater Taiwan-Vatican ties during the trip.