  1. Home
  2. Politics

Pope Francis encourages Taiwan and its President ahead of National Day

Pope Francis prayed for Taiwan to continue to promote values of peace, justice, and solidarity

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/04 12:13
Pope Francis at the Vatican on Sept. 30.

Pope Francis at the Vatican on Sept. 30. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pope Francis conveyed a supportive message to the people of Taiwan via Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in advance of Taiwan’s National Day, known as Double Ten Day, on Oct. 10.

The Pope said he prayed for Taiwan to continue to put forth the values of peace, justice, and solidarity, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said in a statement.

Taiwan and Vatican City have held diplomatic relations since 1942, and enjoy a range of cooperation in political, economic, religious, and social endeavors.

Vatican official, Antoine Camilleri attended Taiwan’s Double Ten Day celebration in Vatican City, in an action that is interpreted as a sign of strong Taiwan-Vatican ties. Camilleri was the Vatican official who signed the China-Vatican bishop deal.

Taiwan's Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) will attend a ceremony in Vatican City on Oct. 14 for the canonization of Pope Paul VI. MOFA said Chen will push for greater Taiwan-Vatican ties during the trip.
Taiwan-Vatican relations
Double Ten Day
Taiwan national day
Pope Francis

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Forestry Bureau offers half price admission to 13 national forest recreation areas on Double Ten Day
Taiwan's Forestry Bureau offers half price admission to 13 national forest recreation areas on Double Ten Day
2018/09/26 15:37
Taiwan considers sending vice president to Vatican
Taiwan considers sending vice president to Vatican
2018/09/25 13:51
Presidential light show to feature Taiwan's biodiversity
Presidential light show to feature Taiwan's biodiversity
2018/09/23 19:40
Vatican-China deal does not affect Vatican-Taiwan relations: MOFA
Vatican-China deal does not affect Vatican-Taiwan relations: MOFA
2018/09/22 19:39
Vatican announces deal with China on bishop appointments
Vatican announces deal with China on bishop appointments
2018/09/22 19:17