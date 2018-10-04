A Turkish police officer patrols outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. A Saudi journalist who has written Washingto
ISTANBUL (AP) — Saudi Arabia's Consulate in Istanbul is insisting a missing Saudi contributor to The Washington Post left its building before disappearing, directly contradicting comments by Turkish officials who say they believe he is still there.
The statement by the consulate released early Thursday said its diplomats were working with "Turkish local authorities to uncover the circumstances of the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi after he left the consulate building."
The statement released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency did not elaborate.
The Post, Khashoggi's supporters and his fiancée say he entered the consulate Tuesday for paperwork and then disappeared. Press freedom groups are calling on Saudi Arabia to ensure the safety of Khashoggi, who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the U.S. while writing columns critical of the kingdom.