TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A fire which broke out early this morning at a townhouse in western Taiwan's Changhua County claimed the life of mother, while injuring her husband and their four children, reported CNA.

At 1 a.m. this morning, the Changhua County Fire Department received a report of a fire on Zhangnan road in Changhua City. The fire department dispatched 21 fire trucks and 65 firefighters to battle the blaze.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the townhouse was engulfed in flames and they spotted a man surnamed Tsai (蔡) and his four children waiting on the roof of a neighboring townhouse to be rescued. With the help of firefighters, the five family members stranded on the roof were all successfully rescued.

However, they found the body of Tsai's wife, surnamed Huang (黃), lying in a stairwell between two townhouses. Fire department officials said that the staircase was full of debris, which they suspected had blocked Huang's way as she tried to escape to the roof.

It took firefighters two hours to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.