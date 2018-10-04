TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet has proposed a series of exercises in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea (SCS) in demonstration of U.S. commitment to the rules-based international order, reported CNN.

The proposed exercises are suggested to take place in November, and are aimed at demonstrating U.S. military capability, and to deter rivals, said CNN.

The proposal includes participation by U.S. warships, aircraft, and troops, and may take place near Chinese waters in the Taiwan Strait and SCS.

The Pentagon and the U.S. Pacific Fleet have both declined to comment on the internal proposal.

The proposal was verified by numerous sources claims CNN, with one source suggesting the proposal is a mere idea.

The U.S. Navy sent two vessels through the Taiwan Strait in July, the first time it had done so since 2007.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Navy conducted a freedom of navigation exercise near the Spratly Islands in the SCS, close to contested territory claimed by China, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.