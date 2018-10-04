HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The ruling Communist Party of Vietnam has decided to nominate its general secretary as the sole candidate for the presidency, succeeding late President Tran Dai Quang.

The government said in a statement on its website late Wednesday that members of the Party Central Committee unanimously agreed to nominate "comrade Nguyen Phu Trong" for the position.

If confirmed by the rubber-stamp National Assembly which convenes later this month, the 74-year-old Trong will be the first Vietnamese leader to hold the two positions since founding President Ho Chi Minh.

Quang died last month after battling a viral illness for more than a year.

The country has seen stepped up crackdown on corruption with scores of high-ranking officials and executives jailed since 2016 under Trong's watch.