National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/04 10:11
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
New York 2 0 1.000
Philadelphia 2 0 1.000
Toronto 1 1 .500 1
Boston 1 2 .333
Brooklyn 0 1 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
Charlotte 2 1 .667
Washington 0 1 .000 1
Orlando 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 2 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 1 0 1.000
Chicago 1 0 1.000
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½
Indiana 0 0 .000 ½
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000
Dallas 1 0 1.000
San Antonio 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 1 .000 1
New Orleans 0 2 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 2 0 1.000
Utah 2 0 1.000
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 ½
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 1
Portland 0 1 .000
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000
L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000
Golden State 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 122, Miami 113

Cleveland 102, Boston 95

Houston 131, Memphis 115

Utah 105, Toronto 90

Denver 113, L.A. Lakers 111

Wednesday's Games

New York 107, Brooklyn 102

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia vs. Dallas at Shanghai, 7:30 a.m.

Flamengo Flamengo at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Melbourne United at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Adelaide 36ers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Perth Wildcats at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Golden State at Seattle, Wash., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers at Anaheim, Calif., 10 p.m.