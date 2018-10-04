TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. state of Wyoming’s Taipei trade office was officially opened on Oct. 3 by Governor Matt Mead, in a bid to foster greater economic, technological, and tourist exchange.

The Wyoming Asia-Pacific Trade Office will help to promote Taiwan-Wyoming exchanges in education, technology, and tourism, and will also serve as the Cowboy State’s Asia-Pacific hub.

Mead is currently visiting Taiwan from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5 to perform a host of trade promotion activities, as well as meet with senior Taiwan officials to foster Taiwan-Wyoming ties in agriculture, energy, and trade, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the launch event in Taipei, Mead said that some of the goals of the office will be to expand technology collaboration in areas like “blockchain to livestock” and “clean coal”.

Mead also said that he hoped to increase Taiwanese tourism, and noted Wyoming containing the U.S.’s first national park, Yellowstone National Park.

Mead also said that during his previous visit to Taiwan in 2017, the Chinese government had expressed its resistance to his visit. Mead said that Wyoming is an independent state, and can operate in the best interests of its people, rather than the interests of Beijing.

Taiwan News reported in September that Taiwan trade representative Chester Chu (朱裕誠) will assist the Wyoming Business Council to foster trade ties with Taiwan business. Chu will also act as the Wyoming Asia-Pacific Trade Office’s inaugural Director.

The establishment of the trade office comes after five years of planning, and as a result of Mead's first Taiwan visit, reported CNA.

The Wyoming office is the U.S.’s seventh state-level office in Taiwan.

Earlier this week, Mead and his delegation met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as well as Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) in separate meetings. On both occasions, Mead sported cowboy boots featuring the Great Seal of the State of Wyoming.