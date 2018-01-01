TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) today predicts that Typhoon Kong-Rey will come closest to Taiwan in the early hours of tomorrow morning, likely bringing heavy rain and powerful winds to northern and northeastern Taiwan.

As of 2 a.m. this morning, Typhoon Kong-Rey was 740 kilometers southeast of Taipei moving at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour in a north-northwesterly direction, according to the CWB. The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 154 kilometers per hour and gusts of 190 kilometers per hour, with a radius of 250 kilometers.

The CWB predicts that Kong-Rey will pass through the waters between Japan's Miyako-jima and Okinawa Island, with a low probability of striking land in Taiwan, and even a sea warning now appears unlikely for the country. The CWB estimates that Typhoon Kong-Rey will most likely come closest to Taiwan sometime in the early hours of Friday morning.

As Kong-Rey nears, its periphery will bring heavy rain or torrential rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan, while skies will range from cloudy to clear in other areas, and mountainous areas will see brief showers. Tomorrow afternoon, once Kong-Rey passes, skies will be cloudy throughout Taiwan with brief showers likely in mountainous areas in the afternoon.

In addition to heavy rain, the CWB has also issued a strong wind advisory for all of Taiwan, particularly for coastal areas. Large waves have been observed in northern and eastern Taiwan (including Green Island and Orchid Island), Pingtung, Matsu, Kinmen, Penghu, and coastal areas.

Waves measuring two to five meters in height have been observed this morning in Taitung County (Orchid Island and Taitung), Pingtung County (Eluanbi) and Yilan County (Su'ao). The CWB urges those navigating vessels in the waters off the coast of northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as the Ryukyu Islands and East China Sea to exercise caution.

The CWB predicts that Typhoon Kong-Rey will veer away from Taiwan in the second half of the day tomorrow as it barrels toward Japan and South Korea, where it could make landfall over the weekend. Taiwan should see a break in the wet weather by Saturday, when the CWB suggests that residents make the most of the dry conditions.

By Sunday, the CWB forecasts that more rain could come to northern and eastern parts of the country as moist northeasterly winds return.



ATCF map showing Typhoon Kong-Rey's predicted path.



CWB map showing Typhoon Kong-Rey's predicted path.



CWB map of showing wind radii probability.



Japan Meteorological Agency projection of Kong-Rey's path over next three days.



Tropical Storm Risk map showing tropical storm winds probabilities over next 24 hours.



CWB satellite image of East Asia.



NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Kong-Rey.



NOAA animated GIF of Western Pacific.

