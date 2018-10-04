  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/10/04 05:47
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Match

Everton 4, Southampton 5

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Brighton vs. West Ham

Saturday's Matches

Watford vs. Bournemouth

Burnley vs. Huddersfield

Tottenham vs. Cardiff

Leicester vs. Everton

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton

Man United vs. Newcastle

Sunday's Matches

Fulham vs. Arsenal

Southampton vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Man City

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Ipswich 0, Middlesbrough 2

Brentford 1, Birmingham 1

Hull 0, Leeds 1

Aston Villa 3, Preston 3

Wigan 0, Swansea 0

Stoke 2, Bolton 0

Reading 0, QPR 1

Wednesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 2, Millwall 2

Blackburn 0, Sheffield United 2

Derby 1, Norwich 1

Rotherham 0, Bristol City 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, West Brom 2

Saturday's Matches

Leeds vs. Brentford

Birmingham vs. Rotherham

Preston vs. Wigan

Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest

Millwall vs. Aston Villa

Swansea vs. Ipswich

QPR vs. Derby

Sheffield United vs. Hull

Norwich vs. Stoke

West Brom vs. Reading

Bolton vs. Blackburn

Sunday's Match

Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Burton Albion 1, Southend 2

Scunthorpe 5, Charlton 3

Barnsley 1, Plymouth 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Doncaster 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1

Sunderland 2, Peterborough 2

Rochdale 0, Bristol Rovers 0

AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 1

Coventry 0, Portsmouth 1

Walsall 0, Shrewsbury 0

Oxford United 1, Luton Town 2

Saturday's Matches

Luton Town vs. Scunthorpe

Portsmouth vs. Gillingham

Bradford vs. Sunderland

Peterborough vs. Barnsley

Wycombe vs. Burton Albion

Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley

Blackpool vs. Rochdale

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town

Southend vs. Oxford United

Charlton vs. Coventry

Bristol Rovers vs. Walsall

Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers 1, Lincoln City 0

Crewe 1, Swindon 0

Northampton 0, Bury 0

Carlisle 0, Grimsby Town 1

Cambridge United 1, Forest Green Rovers 3

Newport County 3, Macclesfield Town 3

Mansfield Town 0, Oldham 0

Port Vale 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Notts County 3, Crawley Town 1

Cheltenham 2, Morecambe 2

Colchester 3, Yeovil 1

Exeter 1, Stevenage 0

Saturday's Matches

Oldham vs. Carlisle

Stevenage vs. Colchester

Yeovil vs. Exeter

Swindon vs. Northampton

Crawley Town vs. Cambridge United

Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale

Macclesfield Town vs. Notts County

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham

Forest Green Rovers vs. Newport County

Lincoln City vs. Crewe

Morecambe vs. Tranmere Rovers

Bury vs. Mansfield Town