BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/10/04 05:47
Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Nottingham Forest 2, Millwall 2

Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley (27), Joao Carvalho (70).

Millwall: Shaun Williams (75), Lee Gregory (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Blackburn 0, Sheffield United 2

Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (66, 79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Derby 1, Norwich 1

Derby: Craig Bryson (86).

Norwich: Timm Klose (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Rotherham 0, Bristol City 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 2, West Brom 2

Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach (24), Fernando Forestieri (41).

West Brom: Joey Pelupessy (85, og.), Harvey Barnes (87).

Halftime: 2-0.