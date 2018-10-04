BC-SOC--English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Nottingham Forest 2, Millwall 2
Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley (27), Joao Carvalho (70).
Millwall: Shaun Williams (75), Lee Gregory (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Blackburn 0, Sheffield United 2
Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (66, 79).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Derby 1, Norwich 1
Derby: Craig Bryson (86).
Norwich: Timm Klose (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Rotherham 0, Bristol City 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Sheffield Wednesday 2, West Brom 2
Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach (24), Fernando Forestieri (41).
West Brom: Joey Pelupessy (85, og.), Harvey Barnes (87).
Halftime: 2-0.