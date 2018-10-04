  1. Home
Porto beats Galatasaray 1-0 to take group lead in CL

By  Associated Press
2018/10/04 04:58
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Moussa Marega scored a second-half winner to give Porto a 1-0 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving the Portuguese club tied for the Group D lead.

Marega headed home the only goal after a corner by Alex Telles in the 49th minute at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

It was Porto's first game without striker Vincent Aboubakar, who will be sidelined for several months after tearing a knee ligament.

The win left Porto even with Schalke on four points after two games. Galatasaray dropped to third place with three points. Lokomotiv Moscow, which lost 1-0 to Schalke at home in the other group game Wednesday, stayed in last place.

Porto had opened with a 1-1 draw at Schalke, while Galatasaray routed Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0 in Russia.

On Oct. 24, Porto visits Lokomotiv Moscow and Galatasaray hosts Schalke.

