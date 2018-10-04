Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

SAFEWAY OPEN

Site: Napa, Calif.

Course: Silverado Resort. Yardage: 7,166. Par: 72.

Purse: $6.2 million. Winner's share: $1,116,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brendan Steele.

FedEx Cup champion: Justin Rose.

Last tournament: Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship.

Notes: This is the first tournament of the new PGA Tour season. ... Phil Mickelson is the only Ryder Cup player at the Safeway Open. His management company runs the tournament. ... The tournament finished last year shortly before wildfires closed in on Silverado. ... Mickelson and Patrick Cantlay are the only players in the field who were at the Tour Championship two weeks ago. ... Fred Couples is making a rare PGA Tour start. ... Mark Mulder is playing on a sponsor's exemption. The retired Oakland A's pitcher won three consecutive American Century Classic titles, a tournament for athletes and celebrities. ... Steele is going for this third straight victory at Silverado. ... The winner receives an exemption to the Masters and to the Sentry Tournament of Champions is Kapalua at the start of next year. ... The PGA Tour leaves for three straight weeks in Asia after this week, returning Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.

Next week: CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

UL INTERNATIONAL CROWN

Site: Incheon, South Korea.

Course: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea. Yardage: 6,508. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.6 million. Winner's share: $100,000 per player.

Television: Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday-Saturday, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: United States.

Last tournament: Angela Stanford won the Evian Championship.

Notes: Eight countries of four players are divided into two pools, with South Korea and the U.S. leading each pool. ... The first three days feature fouballs, with two points available for a win and one for a halve. Five teams advance to the final round Sunday of singles matches. ... All points from pool play of fourballs carry over to the final day. Cumulative points determine the winner. ... The other countries to qualify through the world ranking are Japan, England, Australia, Thailand, Sweden and Taiwan. ... The South Korean team is the most difficult to make. Its players this year are Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu, I.K. Kim and In Gee Kim. ... The American team features Michelle Wie, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson. ... The International Crown starts the fall Asian swing of the LPGA Tour, five more stops before the tour ends the season at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida. ... The tournament does not provide Race to CME Globe points.

Next week: LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.

Courses: Old Course at St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,307. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,345. Par: 72); Kingsbarn GC (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72)

Purse: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tyrrell Hatton.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Last tournament: Tom Lewis won the Portugal Masters.

Notes: U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka is playing with his caddie, Ricky Elliott of Northern Ireland. Koepka, who began his career on the European Tour, previously played with his father. ... The tournament is patterned after the AT&T Pebble Beach, with professionals playing with an amateur partner over three courses before the final round at the Old Course. ... Koepka is among five Ryder Cup players in the field. The others are Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Hatton and Thorbjorn Olesen. Also playing are four vice captains — Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington and Robert Karlsson. ... Sponsor exemptions were given to Norman Xiong and Ken Duke. ... Harrington and Hatton are two-time winners of the event, which dates to 2001. ... Carnoustie plays as a par 72 for the Dunhill Links.

Next week: British Masters.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Ken Tanigawa won the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

Next week: SAS Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation: Asia-Pacific Amateur, Sentosa GC, Singapore. Defending champion: Yin Luxin. Online: www.aacgolf.com

Asian Tour: Yeangder TPC, Linkous International Golf and CC, Taiwan. Defending champion: Ajeetesh Sandhu. Online: www.asiantour.com

Challenge Tour: Monaghan Irish Challenge, Concra Wood GC, Castleblayney, Ireland. Defending champion: Julien Guerrier. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: San Luis Championship, La Loma Golf, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Defending champion: Oscar Fraustro. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

PGA Tour China: Zhuhai Championship, The Orient GC, Zhuhai, China. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Staysure Tour: Farmfoods European Senior Masters, Forest of Arden Hotel & CC, Coventry, England. Defending champion: Stephen Dodd. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

WOMEN

Symetra Tour: Symetra Tour Championship, LPGA International (Jones Course), Daytona Beach, Fla. Defending champion: Rachel Rohanna. Online: www.symetratour.com

USGA: U.S. Senior Women's Amateur, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club, Vero Beach, Fla. Defending champion: Judith Kyrinis. Online: www.usga.org

Korean LPGA: Hite Jinro Championship, Blue Heron GC, Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: Seung Hyun Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Stanley Ladies Golf Tournament, Tomei CC, Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Yumiko Yoshida. Online: www.lpga.jp.or