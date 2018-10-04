New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Oct
|106.60
|Down 1.05
|Dec
|110.05
|Down
|.95
|Dec
|107.65
|110.80
|106.45
|106.60
|Down 1.05
|Jan
|110.05
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|111.30
|114.15
|109.85
|110.05
|Down
|.95
|May
|113.40
|116.45
|112.25
|112.40
|Down 1.00
|Jul
|115.85
|118.80
|114.65
|114.80
|Down
|.95
|Sep
|118.15
|121.05
|117.00
|117.10
|Down
|.95
|Dec
|121.35
|124.40
|120.35
|120.45
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|125.25
|127.65
|123.60
|123.70
|Down
|.95
|May
|127.25
|128.55
|125.70
|125.70
|Down
|.95
|Jul
|130.25
|130.25
|127.40
|127.40
|Down
|.95
|Sep
|131.90
|132.60
|129.05
|129.05
|Down
|.95
|Dec
|134.00
|135.15
|131.65
|131.65
|Down
|.90
|Mar
|134.30
|Down
|.90
|May
|136.10
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|137.90
|Down
|.80
|Sep
|139.15
|Down
|.80