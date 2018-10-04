  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/04 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Oct 106.60 Down 1.05
Dec 110.05 Down .95
Dec 107.65 110.80 106.45 106.60 Down 1.05
Jan 110.05 Down .95
Mar 111.30 114.15 109.85 110.05 Down .95
May 113.40 116.45 112.25 112.40 Down 1.00
Jul 115.85 118.80 114.65 114.80 Down .95
Sep 118.15 121.05 117.00 117.10 Down .95
Dec 121.35 124.40 120.35 120.45 Down .95
Mar 125.25 127.65 123.60 123.70 Down .95
May 127.25 128.55 125.70 125.70 Down .95
Jul 130.25 130.25 127.40 127.40 Down .95
Sep 131.90 132.60 129.05 129.05 Down .95
Dec 134.00 135.15 131.65 131.65 Down .90
Mar 134.30 Down .90
May 136.10 Down .85
Jul 137.90 Down .80
Sep 139.15 Down .80