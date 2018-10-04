Oiler's Ryan Strome controls the puck during a hockey test match between Koelner Haie (Cologne Sharks) and the Edmonton Oilers in Cologne, Germany, We
Oiler's coach Todd McLellan looks up during a hockey test match between Koelner Haie (Cologne Sharks) and the Edmonton Oilers in Cologne, Germany, Wed
Cologne's Ryan Jones, right, shoots as Oiler's keeper Gustaf Wesslau, center, and Lucas Dumont defend during a hockey test match between Koelner Haie
Cologne's Ben Hanowski, left, is chased by four Oiler's players during a hockey test match between Koelner Haie (Cologne Sharks) and the Edmonton Oile
Cologne's Ben Hanowski, left, is chased by Oiler's players during a hockey test match between Koelner Haie (Cologne Sharks) and the Edmonton Oilers in
Oiler's coach Todd McLellan gestures during a hockey test match between Koelner Haie (Cologne Sharks) and the Edmonton Oilers in Cologne, Germany, Wed
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Ryan Strome scored with 2:53 left in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the German league's Cologne Sharks 4-3 in an exhibition game Wednesday.
Strome redirected a pass from Ethan Bear for the winner. Tobias Rieder, Milan Lucic and Ty Rattie also scored for the Oilers, who outshot the Sharks 37-19. The game was a homecoming for Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, a Cologne native. He had one assist. Jason Akeson, Moritz Muller and Ben Hanowski scored for Cologne.
The Oilers used the game as a tuneup for their season opener in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Saturday against New Jersey. The Devils beat SC Bern 3-2 in overtime in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday in another European exhibition.