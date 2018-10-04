NEW YORK (AP) — Darren Criss says adding "Emmy winner" to his name feels good since it "used to be Emmy loser."

Criss won an Emmy for his role in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." He was previously nominated for writing "This Time" from "Glee."

He says "maybe my posture's gotten a little straighter ... (but) I don't think it means I'm going to work any harder, or work any less harder than I already am."

He's excited, though, that it could help the music festival he created — Elsie Fest — gain new fans: "If it means more people are interested in taking a chance on something like Elsie, awesome!"

Elsie Fest, which blends the musical theater and pop music worlds, takes place Sunday in New York's Central Park.