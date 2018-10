BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs in the second one-day international at Mangaung Oval on Wednesday to win the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

South Africa 198 all out in 47.3 overs (Dale Steyn 60, Aiden Markram 35; Tendai Chatara 3-42) beat Zimbabwe 78 all out in 24 overs (Hamilton Masakadza 27; Imran Tahir 6-24) by 120 runs.