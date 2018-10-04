JERUSALEM (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has landed in Israel for a series of joint government consultations highlighting close ties despite recent challenges.

Merkel arrived on Wednesday for a two-day visit with members of her Cabinet and a large business delegation. The trip is expected to focus on bilateral economic issues, with an emphasis on innovation, technology and development projects.

But looming in the background will be sharp differences in Israeli and German policies toward Iran and the Palestinians.

Germany is Israel's largest trading partner in Europe and one of its closest allies. Israel was established three years after the end of World War II, and the German government has paid billions in reparations to Holocaust survivors and positioned itself as a leader in combatting anti-Semitism.