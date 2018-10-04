COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — England are full of confidence at the top of the rankings while a bruised Sri Lanka is at a low point going into their one-day international series, with both teams looking to build some momentum ahead of next year's World Cup.

England captain Eoin Morgan says it is a "nice acknowledgement" to be No. 1 in the ODI rankings, his team's focus is on the World Cup.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, were eliminated from the recent Asia Cup after losing to Bangladesh and Afghanistan and captain Dinesh Chandimal says his team wants to use the England series as a turning point.

The five-match series begins next Wednesday at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium in central Sri Lanka.