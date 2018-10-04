NEW YORK (AP) — The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, says it expects sales in November and December to rise between 4.3 percent and 4.8 percent to $717.45 billion to $720.89 billion as shoppers continue to be in a spending mood in a stronger economy.

The sales growth marks a drop from last year's 5.3 percent, which was the biggest gain since right after the end of the Great Recession. But the figure is still very healthy.

While stores like Sears Holdings Inc. and J.C. Penney are struggling, plenty of others are seeing stronger sales.

The NRF forecast, which considers economic indicators such as consumer credit, disposable personal income and monthly retail sales, excludes sales from autos, gas, and restaurants but includes online spending and other non-store sales like from catalogs.