WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems somewhat sympathetic to arguments from a Pennsylvania woman fighting her town over a cemetery ordinance.

The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in the case of Rose Mary Knick. Knick sued Lackawanna County's Scott Township after the town passed a cemetery ordinance in 2012. The ordinance requires anyone with a cemetery on their land to open it to the public during daylight hours. The town says it applies to Knick. But Knick has disputed whether her 90-acre farm even contains a cemetery.

She wants to sue in federal court. She's asking the Supreme Court to partially overturn a 1985 case that has effectively kept her case out of federal court. At least four of the court's current eight justices seemed sympathetic to Knick's arguments.