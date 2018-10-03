  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/03 22:07
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 2 0 1.000
New York 1 0 1.000 ½
Toronto 1 1 .500 1
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 1
Boston 1 2 .333
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
Charlotte 2 1 .667
Washington 0 1 .000 1
Orlando 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 2 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 1 0 1.000
Chicago 1 0 1.000
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½
Indiana 0 0 .000 ½
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000
Dallas 1 0 1.000
San Antonio 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 1 .000 1
New Orleans 0 2 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 2 0 1.000
Utah 2 0 1.000
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 ½
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 1
Portland 0 1 .000
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000
L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000
Golden State 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 122, Miami 113

Cleveland 102, Boston 95

Houston 131, Memphis 115

Utah 105, Toronto 90

Denver 113, L.A. Lakers 111

Wednesday's Games

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas vs. Philadelphia at Shanghai, 7:30 a.m.

Flamengo Flamengo at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Melbourne United at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Adelaide 36ers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Perth Wildcats at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Golden State at Seattle, Wash., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers at Anaheim, Calif., 10 p.m.