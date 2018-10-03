|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Toronto
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Orlando
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Miami
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Antonio
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Portland
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 122, Miami 113
Cleveland 102, Boston 95
Houston 131, Memphis 115
Utah 105, Toronto 90
Denver 113, L.A. Lakers 111
|Wednesday's Games
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New Zealand Breakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Dallas vs. Philadelphia at Shanghai, 7:30 a.m.
Flamengo Flamengo at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Melbourne United at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Adelaide 36ers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Perth Wildcats at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Golden State at Seattle, Wash., 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers at Anaheim, Calif., 10 p.m.