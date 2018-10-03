National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|82
|90
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|84
|Buffalo
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|50
|106
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|89
|89
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|73
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|88
|56
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|108
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|100
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|126
|113
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|123
|65
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|102
|104
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|102
|116
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|145
|115
|Denver
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|97
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|111
|120
|Oakland
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|97
|123
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|44
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|67
|77
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|82
|81
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|73
|95
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|137
|121
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|60
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|112
|139
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|116
|122
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|111
|65
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|1
|.625
|92
|83
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|90
|110
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|114
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|140
|67
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|85
|81
|San Francisco
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|100
|118
|Arizona
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|37
|94
___
|Thursday's Games
Indianapolis at New England, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago
|Monday's Games
Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 11
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 14
Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, New Orleans
|Monday, Oct. 15
San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.