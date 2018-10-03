WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

GENEVA — Liverpool plays at Napoli and Barcelona travels to London to face Tottenham in the Champions League. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

GLF--DUNHILL-KOEPKA

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Brooks Koepka is thinking about more than just golf these days. The 28-year-old American, the U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner, said Wednesday he was heartbroken to hear a woman struck by his tee shot at the Ryder Cup last week might lose vision in her right eye. SENT: 345 words, photos.

SOC--NAPOLI-LIVERPOOL

NAPLES, Italy — Last season's runner-up Liverpool visits Napoli in Group C of the Champions League. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--PSG-RED STAR BELGRADE

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain has won eight straight league games but lost its Champions League opener at Liverpool. The team next plays Red Star Belgrade at Parc des Princes. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-CLUB BRUGGE

MADRID — Atletico Madrid hosts Belgian champion Club Brugge looking for its second straight win in the group stage of the Champions League. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW-SCHALKE

MOSCOW — Stuck in the Bundesliga relegation zone with five losses in six games, Schalke travels to Lokomotiv Moscow for a Champions League match. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1930 GMT, photos.

SOC--PORTO-GALATASARAY

PORTO, Portugal — Porto will be seeking its first Champions League win of the season when it hosts Group D leader Galatasaray. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2130 GMT.

— BKN--NBA PRESEASON RDP — Rockets roll in Melo's debut as Harden, Paul each reach 20. SENT: 970 words, photos.

