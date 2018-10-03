LONDON (AP) — Geoff Emerick, who worked as recording engineer for the Beatles for many years and played an important role in the creation of "Revolver," ''Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and other albums has died. He was 72.

Abbey Road Studios confirmed the death Wednesday and vowed to ensure that Emerick's legacy lives on at the studio where many Beatles classics were recorded.

Colleague William Zabaleta told Variety that Emerick collapsed and died Tuesday while they were talking on the telephone. He said Emerick had suffered from heart problems in recent years.

Giles Martin, son of Beatles producer George Martin, called Emerick "one of the finest and most innovative engineers to have graced a recording studio."

He said Emerick "helped create" the greatest music ever recorded.