Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;85;77;A t-storm in spots;84;76;WSW;10;84%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;80;Sunny and very warm;99;81;NNE;5;46%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;90;61;Sunny and nice;88;63;W;11;36%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;73;60;A t-storm in spots;71;60;W;8;58%;47%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;61;52;A shower;64;49;SSW;9;85%;59%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;57;45;Rain and drizzle;56;43;ENE;7;74%;79%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;91;62;Abundant sunshine;88;64;SW;6;24%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;59;35;Lots of sun, mild;67;40;S;9;48%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and warmer;74;62;Partly sunny;77;59;SE;12;55%;6%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;77;64;Partly sunny;78;64;NNE;8;75%;44%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;63;51;A shower in the a.m.;64;52;SE;6;75%;58%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;106;75;Sunny and very warm;103;73;NE;6;24%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;WSW;5;82%;82%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;85;70;Showers and t-storms;83;70;E;7;76%;72%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A t-storm around;93;77;ENE;5;67%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunlit and pleasant;76;62;Mostly sunny, nice;74;61;NNE;9;64%;7%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;Sunny, nice and warm;77;54;S;5;49%;4%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;67;43;Mostly sunny;66;42;E;5;44%;1%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunny intervals;57;45;Partial sunshine;59;47;SSW;8;58%;30%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;66;47;Clouds and sun;67;47;ESE;7;63%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;61;Periods of sun;86;61;S;5;57%;31%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;63;42;Partly sunny;61;41;NE;7;60%;6%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;61;47;A passing shower;64;46;SSE;5;65%;55%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;69;43;Mostly sunny;68;42;E;4;53%;3%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;65;42;Mostly sunny;62;39;N;7;49%;2%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Abundant sunshine;69;51;Mostly sunny;67;51;SSE;6;48%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;66;NW;5;43%;71%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;Turning cloudy;74;68;ENE;15;67%;85%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;93;72;Mostly sunny;93;73;NNE;11;37%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;Mostly sunny;74;54;SE;9;56%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;69;A shower or t-storm;82;69;SSE;4;64%;80%;9

Chennai, India;A shower;90;79;Showers and t-storms;88;80;ENE;10;81%;84%;5

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;85;56;Cooler with clearing;60;54;E;13;65%;78%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;SSW;6;77%;73%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;54;43;Spotty showers;56;52;WSW;6;65%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;88;80;Sunshine and nice;87;80;WSW;7;81%;18%;10

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;89;75;Clouds and sun;89;74;S;9;69%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;87;70;A shower in spots;88;71;SSE;9;71%;63%;13

Delhi, India;Sunshine;95;75;Hazy sun;94;74;N;4;61%;1%;7

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;82;45;Cooler with a shower;68;48;S;7;52%;62%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;97;77;Hazy sun, a shower;94;78;E;4;63%;57%;7

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;96;71;An afternoon shower;91;73;ESE;8;59%;55%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;62;52;A passing shower;63;47;WNW;13;81%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;87;51;Mostly cloudy;81;53;NNE;5;26%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;76;70;Mostly sunny, nice;75;69;E;18;75%;25%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;89;71;Nice with sunshine;88;71;NNE;6;52%;18%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;85;55;Mostly sunny;83;50;ESE;7;34%;12%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;10;61%;65%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Chilly with rain;45;35;Partly sunny;43;34;WNW;13;67%;63%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Spotty showers;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SE;6;86%;69%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;85;72;Sunny, low humidity;87;71;N;8;47%;1%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;75;Partly sunny;87;75;E;7;62%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;70;A t-storm around;89;71;ESE;7;65%;50%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;92;69;A t-storm around;90;66;NW;7;47%;44%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;Partly sunny;69;57;ENE;7;69%;26%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A shower;94;78;ENE;7;60%;67%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;97;82;High clouds and warm;96;82;NNW;8;56%;1%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;79;40;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;44;NNE;7;32%;1%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sun;83;50;Not as warm;73;48;NNW;5;39%;62%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;74;Hazy sun;95;75;WSW;6;56%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;77;58;A t-storm in spots;79;56;S;6;71%;45%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;104;80;Partly sunny;102;81;S;6;27%;3%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;52;44;Showers around;53;38;WNW;16;58%;63%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;87;77;Thunderstorms;85;78;ESE;12;79%;90%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;73;WNW;6;69%;65%;13

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;Hot with hazy sun;98;76;E;5;58%;3%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;74;E;4;83%;72%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;33;A t-storm in spots;57;34;ESE;11;53%;64%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;A shower or t-storm;86;77;SW;8;77%;73%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;68;61;Partly sunny;68;61;S;5;75%;11%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;Mostly sunny;83;57;NNW;5;44%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;65;51;Partly sunny;65;51;SSW;9;73%;8%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;63;Clouds and sun, cool;75;61;SW;6;70%;30%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;73;Turning sunny, nice;84;73;SW;7;69%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;82;54;Mostly sunny;82;55;ESE;4;40%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;Showers, some heavy;85;80;Showers around;84;79;WSW;19;83%;94%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;94;79;Partly sunny;95;78;S;5;59%;66%;13

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;A t-storm around;89;75;W;7;67%;41%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;66;47;Turning cloudy;60;45;SE;10;59%;1%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;NNE;6;52%;80%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A shower or two;87;80;E;11;73%;72%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler, p.m. rain;49;40;Partly sunny, chilly;49;31;WNW;16;69%;27%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;84;76;Mostly sunny;84;78;S;11;67%;24%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;65;52;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;S;10;51%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;57;50;A little a.m. rain;69;36;NNW;8;83%;71%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;54;41;Brief a.m. showers;49;36;NW;10;82%;81%;1

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;93;83;Humid with hazy sun;96;84;N;5;67%;27%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;81;55;Sunny intervals;81;55;NNE;9;51%;32%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny;76;63;Clouds and sun;80;61;NW;8;66%;55%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;86;64;Nice with some sun;88;66;WNW;7;47%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;48;37;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;39;S;9;64%;30%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;80;64;Rain at times;71;67;NE;8;76%;86%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;53;31;Spotty showers;49;43;SSW;5;75%;69%;1

Ottawa, Canada;High clouds;60;48;A little a.m. rain;70;32;N;15;83%;71%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;85;80;An afternoon shower;85;80;ESE;16;75%;63%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;77;Partly sunny;86;76;SSW;13;81%;44%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;93;76;Partly sunny;93;76;ENE;8;66%;13%;12

Paris, France;Clouds, then sun;66;46;Mostly sunny;69;47;E;5;59%;1%;3

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;74;61;Showers around;72;59;NNW;12;65%;86%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;A thunderstorm;86;76;SSE;5;83%;87%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;85;74;Partly sunny;86;73;SSE;17;68%;24%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;Showers and t-storms;89;75;SE;5;64%;82%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;59;41;Partly sunny;61;38;S;5;53%;8%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;77;47;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;E;4;58%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;70;54;A little p.m. rain;69;51;NE;9;64%;94%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;91;60;Plenty of sunshine;85;61;S;6;47%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;ESE;8;66%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;41;38;A morning shower;43;34;N;23;70%;51%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;52;44;Partly sunny;51;39;WNW;14;66%;70%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;79;70;S;10;81%;73%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;99;72;Sunshine and warm;101;72;NE;7;11%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warmer;80;56;Some sun, a t-storm;81;58;N;5;50%;66%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;50;41;Rain and drizzle;45;33;NW;14;74%;54%;1

San Francisco, United States;A shower;70;61;Sun and clouds;67;54;W;9;79%;26%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;73;64;Thunderstorms;72;64;ESE;4;86%;88%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;87;77;Showers;86;77;ESE;5;77%;93%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;76;65;Showers and t-storms;75;65;NNW;5;95%;91%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;81;50;Mostly sunny, nice;80;50;ENE;8;24%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;77;49;Plenty of sunshine;82;48;WSW;4;31%;2%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;Showers and t-storms;83;73;N;4;83%;82%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;89;48;Mostly sunny, warm;87;46;N;4;36%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;59;45;Mostly cloudy;60;48;S;5;58%;32%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;E;5;54%;5%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;77;68;Partly sunny;81;70;NNE;11;45%;55%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy, warm;92;81;A morning t-storm;90;81;ESE;7;72%;69%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;71;41;Partly sunny;69;41;E;7;50%;5%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;87;76;Spotty showers;87;75;ESE;6;75%;86%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;49;33;Showers around;48;43;SSW;6;64%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Considerable clouds;77;61;Rain, not as warm;67;58;SSE;14;80%;96%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;82;72;Occasional rain;77;71;NNW;9;78%;94%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Chilly with rain;49;39;Partly sunny;46;39;NW;15;67%;62%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;Plenty of sun;85;58;ENE;6;28%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;82;55;Mostly sunny;79;59;NW;9;47%;3%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;92;70;Mostly sunny;86;67;ESE;6;21%;2%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;89;75;Mostly sunny, nice;86;70;NNW;7;52%;4%;6

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;86;61;Partly sunny;88;60;E;4;38%;29%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;72;66;A few showers;72;66;NNE;10;67%;88%;2

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;64;62;A shower or two;68;45;NNW;18;74%;57%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;65;Showers around;79;67;S;6;53%;60%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;74;59;A stray shower;75;60;SSW;7;65%;79%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and pleasant;64;38;Showers of rain/snow;50;25;NW;10;59%;82%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;54;41;Mostly sunny;57;43;ENE;4;52%;38%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;62;43;Partly sunny;62;44;ESE;5;45%;7%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;90;69;More sun than clouds;89;69;ENE;5;59%;38%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Chilly with rain;49;38;Sun and some clouds;51;33;WNW;12;59%;10%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;54;39;Sun and some clouds;57;40;W;13;66%;30%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;58;53;Windy with some sun;60;52;NNW;24;70%;28%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;76;N;5;75%;57%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with sunshine;82;49;Nice with sunshine;78;50;ENE;3;35%;18%;5

