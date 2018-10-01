  1. Home
Taiwanese airlines cancel Thursday Okinawa flights ahead of tropical storm

Friday flights subject to rescheduling

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/03 19:23
Okinawa after last weekend's Typhoon Trami.

Okinawa after last weekend's Typhoon Trami. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s major airlines on Wednesday announced they were canceling flights to and from Okinawa scheduled for Thursday due to approaching Tropical Storm Kong-Rey (康芮).

While the storm was not expected to have a large impact on Taiwan and the Central Weather Bureau wasn’t even sure whether it would declare sea alerts, airlines were preparing for Kong-Rey to hit Okinawa and Southern Japan over the next two days, the Central News Agency reported.

EVA Air said it was canceling all of its Thursday flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Okinawa, and deploying larger Boeing 777-300R aircraft instead of Airbuses A321-200 for Friday’s flights BR112/113 and BR186/185. The latter flights would also leave two hours later than originally scheduled, CNA reported.

Tigerair Taiwan was canceling IT230/231 between Taoyuan and Okinawa as well as IT288/289 between Kaohsiung and Okinawa Thursday October 4. Flight IT232 would leave Taoyuan for Okinawa at 6:20 p.m. on October 5 under the new flight number IT9232, while the new flight IT9233 would leave Okinawa at 9:40 p.m. local time on October 5, CNA reported.
