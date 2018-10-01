TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese computer giant Acer Inc. (宏碁) has been chosen to feature on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifth year running, reports said Wednesday.

The company said that the move showed its long-term efforts in favor of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria were attracting positive international attention, the Liberty Times reported.

In addition, Acer was also listed on the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third year in a row, and on the FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index.

The company said the listings would encourage it to focus not only on its own development and innovation, but also on its social responsibility.

According to Dow Jones, Acer received full marks for customer relations management, innovation management and policy impact, and high marks for labor, supply chain management, charitable action, and climate strategy.

The company’s cooperation with the Green Earth foundation in the Philippines to fund education for underprivileged children and its sponsorship of the International Olympiad in Informatics captured the attention of Dow Jones, according to the Liberty Times.