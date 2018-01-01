TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After news broke today that Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing is going to be slapped 880 million Chinese yuan (US$128 million) in fines for tax evasion, she issued a formal apology on her Weibo page today, marking the first Time she has been seen or heard from in months.

China's state-run news agency Xinhua at 10 am today reported that out of all Fan's films and business ventures, she was found to have paid 248 million yuan less tax, 134 million yuan of which represented tax evasion. For these violations, the Jiangsu Tax Bureau is fining Fan and her legal representative 880 million yuan.

The report points out that, because this was her first offense, she will not face criminal charges, as long as the fines are paid by the deadline, which has not been officially stated. At 12:00 pm today, two hours after the Xinhua report was released, the 36-year-old actress issued a formal apology on her Weibo page , her first post since June 2, and the first time that she has been seen or heard from since that date. The Xinhua report was released, and the 36-year-old actress issued a formal apology on her

In the opening sentence of her post, Fan explains that she has been going through a great deal of pain, has taken time to reflect, and now apologizes for her actions, "I've been enduring an enormous amount of pain... I am deeply ashamed and feel guilty for what I have done, and I offer my sincere apologies to everyone."

Referring to her tax evasion charges and the 880 million Chinese yuan in fines imposed on her, she announced that she accepts all the charges levied against her and pledges that she "will raise funds to pay my taxes and penalties regardless of any obstacles."

Using wording likely handed to her to by authorities to tow the Communist Chinese party line and promote nationalism over individuality, she says, "I did not uphold my responsibilities of safeguarding the interests of my country and society against my personal gain."

In what has already become mocked online as being clearly written on the command of Communist commissars, Fan obediently writes:

"Without the good policies of the party [Communist Party of China] and the state, and without the love of the people, there would be no Fan Bingbing. ' Bingbing'."

Her wording is obviously taken from the 1943 red song and slogan "Without the Communist Party, there Would Be No New China."

Speaking ominously of "enormous fears and worries" she faces over the mistakes she made in the past, she laments that, "I failed my country which nurtured me; I failed the country which trusted me; I failed the fans who loved me."

ETtoday reports that Fan was initially taken into custody in late June, but was released after after two days. However, the report stated that she was again arrested in early August and has been in prison since then, with industry insiders saying this is already the equivalent to a "death sentence" in the entertainment business from which she "really cannot come back."

She was not heard from again until China's state-run Securities Daily ( 證券日報), on Sept. 6. reported Fan was "under control, and will accept the legal decision." Nearly a month later, it seems there may be light at the end of the tunnel for Fan and her fans.

The following is the English translation of Fan Bingbing's apology posted on the Hollywood Reporter .

Recently I have been enduring an unprecedented amount of pain, undergoing deep self-reflection and introspection. I am deeply ashamed and feel guilty for what I have done, and I offer my sincere apologies to everyone. For a long period of time, I did not uphold my responsibilities of safeguarding the interests of my country and society against my personal gain. I feel ashamed that I committed tax evasion in the film "Unbreakable Spirit" and on other projects by taking advantage of Throughout these days of cooperation with the taxation authorities' investigation into my accounts, as well as those of my company, I have come to realize that, as a public figure, I should have observed the law, setting a I shouldn't have lost the ability to control myself in the face of economic interests, allowing myself to break the law. Here I sincerely apologize to society, my friends who care about me, the public And the taxation authorities. shouldn’t have lost the ability to control myself in the face of economic interests, allowing myself to break the law. Here I sincerely apologize to society, my friends who care about me, the public and the taxation authorities. I totally accept all of them, and will raise funds to pay my taxes and penalties regardless of any obstacles. I have been an ardent art lover since I was a child, and I'm fortunate to have been a part of the rise of the film and television industries. Thanks to guidance from veterans as well as the love of the audience, combined with my I owe my success to the support Of my country and the people. Without the great policies of the [Communist] Party and the state, without the love of the people, there would have been no Fan Bingbing. Bingbing. I failed my country which nurtured me; I failed the country which nurtured me; I failed the society who trusted me; I failed the fans who loved me. I failed my fans who loved me. I offer my sincere apology here once again! Beg for everyone's forgiveness! After this incident, I believe that I will uphold the law and respect official orders, while upholding my responsibilities. While I will continue to produce great work for everyone, I will monitor my company's management carefully to ensure that my company abides by the law, Building it into a great, sophisticated company with high integrity, in order to spread positive values ​​to society! Again, I apologize to society and my adoring fans, as well as to my friends and family who care so much for me. I sincerely say, I am sorry! Fan Bingbing October 3 2018 Bingbing