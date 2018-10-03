The Taipei-based National Palace Museum (NPM) will showcase items from its collection in Tokyo during the 2020 Olympic Games, NPM Deputy Director Lee Ching-hwi said Wednesday.

The museum plans to hold an exhibition at the Bunkamura, a cultural complex with concert hall, theater and museum facilities in Shibuya, Tokyo, Lee said at a hearing of the Legislature's Education and Culture Committee.

"Traffic to the Bunkamura, located in Shibuya, is convenient," Lee told lawmakers, who were concerned about the lending of national treasures for an overseas exhibition. "The location is very good," she stressed.

Asked if the works to be displayed would travel to other Japanese cities such as Fukushima and Shizuoka after the show in Tokyo, Lee said the museum is hoping to hold exhibitions outside Tokyo so that people in those areas won't have to visit the capital to appreciate the NPM's collection.

The museum has not yet decided what works will be exhibited in Japan in 2020.

In 2014, the NPM sent some of its most popular treasures, including famous jade items "Jadeite Cabbage with Insects" and "Meat-shaped Stone," to Japan for the first exhibition of the museum's works ever held in that country.

The "Treasured Masterpieces from the National Palace Museum, Taipei" exhibition attracted some 800,000 visitors to the Tokyo Naiontal Museum from June 24 to Sept. 15 that year, before moving to the Kyushu National Museum in Fukuoka.

In Kyushu, it drew about 360,000 visitors during a nearly two-month period from Oct. 7 to Nov. 30, according to the NPM. (By Sabine Cheng and Elizabeth Hsu)