HELSINKI (AP) — A Finnish icebreaker has conducted an oil spill response exercise in the Baltic Sea, testing a new, inbuilt oil recovery system — a first for an icebreaker.

The vessel, Polaris, can collect 1,400 cubic meters (49,000 cubic feet) of oil, even in harsh and icy weather conditions. The Polaris operates mainly in the Baltic but can also reach large parts of the Arctic Ocean during the summer months.

Shipping is increasingly venturing into the Arctic — for tourism, trade and in search of untapped deposits of minerals and fossil fuels — so the potential for oil spills from platforms and vessels operating in remote locations is a major cause for concern among environmentalists.