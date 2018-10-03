  1. Home
Iraq to swear in president after independent tapped to be PM

By  Associated Press
2018/10/03 15:57
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's newly-elected president is set to be inaugurated a day after tapping an independent Shiite lawmaker for the post of prime minister.

Barham Salih, a longtime Kurdish politician, is scheduled to take office on Wednesday, a day after being elected by parliament. Under an unofficial agreement dating back to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, Iraq's presidency — a largely ceremonial role — is held by a Kurd, while the prime minister is Shiite and the parliament speaker is Sunni.

Salih has tasked Adel Abdul-Mahdi, a former vice president, with forming a new government. He has 30 days to submit his cabinet to parliament for approval.

No single party won an outright majority in national elections in May. Two Shiite-led blocs claim to have majority support in the legislature.